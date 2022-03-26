Former cricketers roll back the clock in Independence Day exhibition match

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 08:21 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

On the occasion of the Independence Day of Bangladesh, like every year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) arranged a friendly T20 match that involved former cricketers. The match was held at the academy ground of the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur and it rained fours and sixes from the bat of the likes of Tushar Imran, Rajin Saleh, Javed Omar, Mahbubul Alam Robin and Jamal Babu.

Apart from them, the match featured former cricketers - Minhajul Abedin, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarkar, Mehrab Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Talha Jubair, Nazmul Hossain, Syed Rasel, Aftab Ahmed, Hasibul Hossain, Shahriar Nafees, Mohammad Rafique and Faisal Hossain Dekens.

In the exhibition match, the Minhajul Abedin-led Bangladesh Red team beat the Green team by a huge margin of 74 runs. 

Winning the toss, the Red team posted a massive total of 269 runs for the loss of eight wickets. In reply, in spite of great hitting from Javed Omar and Jamal Babu, the Green team was bowled out for 195 in 18.5 overs.

For the Green team, Jamal played a belligerent knock of 62 off 20 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes. Jahangir Alam and Javed Omar scored 31 each and HR Liton scored 24. Mahbubul Alam picked up five wickets.

Earlier, Tushar Imran and Rajin Saleh for the Red team put on quite a show. Tushar scored 77 off just 38 balls. Rajin played a superb knock of 87 off just 37 with three fours and ten sixes. Hannan Sarkar scored 27 while Mahbubul Alam scored 32. Hasibul Hossain for the Green team earned a five-for. 

