Former coach Siddons is returning as a batting consultant

There were strong rumours that Jamie Siddons, the former Tigers' head coach, would return to Bangladesh with a new role - the batting consultant. But the appointment of Ashwell Prince somewhat suppressed the rumours for the time being. After the second board of directors' meeting, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon has stated that Siddons is likely to replace Prince in February.

The BCB has been in talks with the Australian for a while and almost everything has been finalised. But Papon did not mention the details of the contract and whether Siddons would work only with the national team or not.

After the meeting, the BCB president told the media, "As many of you already know, we are appointing Jamie Siddons as the batting consultant. But the range of his job is yet to be finalised. If everything goes as planned, he will join the team in February."

"We will decide on his range of work. If we  ask him to work with only the national team, he will do that. If we ask him to train 15-16 boys from Bangla Tigers, he will also do that," he added.

A source close to the board confirmed that Siddons will take charge on a two-year contract. Apart from the national team, the Australian coach will work with the A team, High Performance team as well as the age-level teams.

Siddons took over as Bangladesh's head coach from interim coach Shaun Williams in October in 2007. Siddons left the job after the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup as the BCB did not renew his contract.

