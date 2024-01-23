Forde last-over assault hands Comilla win over Barishal in BPL thriller

Sports

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 10:32 pm

Related News

Forde last-over assault hands Comilla win over Barishal in BPL thriller

Khaled Ahmed had a job to defend 12 in the final over but West Indies all-rounder Matthew Forde hit a six and then a four to give Comilla a thrilling win.

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 10:32 pm
Photo: Comilla Victorians
Photo: Comilla Victorians

Matthew Forde emerged as the hero for Comilla Victorians as his fireworks in the final over to hand them an exciting victory against Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday. 

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage sent back three of Comilla's top five to gain the upper hand while defending 161. 

Comilla were struggling at 56 for three in the ninth over when Litton Das got out. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Imrul Kayes overcame a slow start to give Comilla a fair chance after the early stutter. The southpaw hit 52 off 41 with the help of four fours and three sixes. 

After he got out, the onus was on Jaker Ali and Khushdil Shah to take Comilla over the line. 

Jaker smashed Abbas Afridi for two sixes in the 17th over to make it easier for Comilla.

Khaled Ahmed had a job to defend 12 in the final over but West Indies all-rounder Matthew Forde hit a six and then a four to give Comilla a thrilling win.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar helped Fortune Barishal to 161-9. Soumya played superbly for his 42 off 31 while Mushfiqur almost played till the end and got out with just three balls remaining. 

Mushfiqur, who became the second batter to reach the milestone of 3000 runs in the BPL on Tuesday, hit six fours and two sixes for his 62 off 44.

At one stage it looked like Barishal's total would cross 180 but Comilla bowlers pulled things back big time towards the end.

Mustafizur Rahman picked up three wickets while Forde and Roston Chase got two each.

Cricket

Comilla Victorians / Fortune Barishal / BPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

10h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

15h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

15h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

2h | Videos
Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

1h | Videos
Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

4h | Videos
Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

6h | Videos