Forde last-over assault hands Comilla win over Barishal in BPL thriller

Matthew Forde emerged as the hero for Comilla Victorians as his fireworks in the final over to hand them an exciting victory against Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage sent back three of Comilla's top five to gain the upper hand while defending 161.

Comilla were struggling at 56 for three in the ninth over when Litton Das got out.

Imrul Kayes overcame a slow start to give Comilla a fair chance after the early stutter. The southpaw hit 52 off 41 with the help of four fours and three sixes.

After he got out, the onus was on Jaker Ali and Khushdil Shah to take Comilla over the line.

Jaker smashed Abbas Afridi for two sixes in the 17th over to make it easier for Comilla.

Khaled Ahmed had a job to defend 12 in the final over but West Indies all-rounder Matthew Forde hit a six and then a four to give Comilla a thrilling win.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar helped Fortune Barishal to 161-9. Soumya played superbly for his 42 off 31 while Mushfiqur almost played till the end and got out with just three balls remaining.

Mushfiqur, who became the second batter to reach the milestone of 3000 runs in the BPL on Tuesday, hit six fours and two sixes for his 62 off 44.

At one stage it looked like Barishal's total would cross 180 but Comilla bowlers pulled things back big time towards the end.

Mustafizur Rahman picked up three wickets while Forde and Roston Chase got two each.