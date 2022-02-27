Football unites in moving shows of Ukraine support

Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 clubs have shown their solidarity with Ukraine following their invasion by Russia this week, with fans from across the top-flight offering their support to the Eastern European nation.

The actions of Russia have received widespread condemnation, with an outpouring of support for Ukraine and their people. Across the weekend, various clubs from all over Europe offered gestures of unity to the nation.

Manchester City's Ukraine full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was moved to tears during a touching moment on Saturday, as he was given a rousing welcome to Goodison Park by Everton fans in the build-up to the clubs' Premier League clash.

Fans held banner saying 'We stand with Ukraine' at the stands during the match.

During the early kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League, Leeds United beamed messages of support across their advertising hoardings at Elland Road, with blue-and-yellow hearts reflecting the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Elsewhere, supporters hung club shirts emblazoned with the country's name on them over the sides of stands at the West Yorkshire ground.

Manchester United and Watford players came together to call for peace in Ukraine ahead of their Premier League match at Old Trafford. The display was their coach Ralf Rangnick's idea, with the United boss holding a peace sign with the word translated into several languages.

The matches across the German top-flight were also preceded by a call for peace on Saturday afternoon. There were moments of silence in some stadiums before kick-off, while other teams held up banners showing solidarity with Ukraine.

The DFL condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. War in any form is unacceptable – and incompatible with the values of sport. pic.twitter.com/dEn0OHQnes— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 26, 2022

"The DFL condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. War in any form is unacceptable – and incompatible with the values of sport," a statement from the German Football League (DFL) said.

Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, wore a special armband for Bayern Munich in a show of solidarity.

PSG also transmitted their own plea for peace ahead of Saturday's clash with Saint Etienne.