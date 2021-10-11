Focus on age level cricketers

Khaled Mahmud Sujon, the chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) game development stressed upon the requirements of being serious on the age level in a bid to produce more talented players.

As the aged level cricket like Under-14 and Under-16 is going to start, the newly elected director had an elaborate meeting with the coaches of district and divisional level where he spoke on how important those tournaments are for the future of the country's cricket.

"Since we are going to start the under-14,16 tournament at the district level, we have some briefings with the coaches. We had discussed how we can do the things smoothly. We have skill camps now, we have a lot of things to do. So for this, in fact, four districts of four divisions have come today. Tomorrow four districts will come again. We can't call everyone together because of Covid-19," Mahmud said here today.

"Yesterday we had a meeting with Dhaka Metro. We have a message that .. a very basic message which is about the selection process. We want to make them understand that we don't lose any talent from under-14, 16 level. The selection process should be right. If it is done in a good way, this will be good thing. And the coaches can do this thing because they are the real architect."

Having said that Mahmud also emphasized on bringing back the aura of Dhaka Metro, which earlier produced cricketers like Aminul Islam Bulbul, Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Mehrab Hossain Opee, Mahmud himself, Ashraful and so many cricketers.

Mahmud rued that in the last one decade, the Dhaka Metro couldn't produce a high caliber player apart from Taskin Ahmed.

"In the meeting with Metro yesterday, I also said how many players had got in the national team from Metro at one time...like Bulbul Bhai, me, Opee, Rokon, Durjoy, Shipon means we had lot of players. We used to lead Dhaka Metro. But in the recent time we only got Taskin Ahmed from Dhaka Metro."

The coaches of Dhaka Metro however caused the dearth of cricket ground in Dhaka for this setback and Mahmud agreed to this fact. He said he would submit a plan to the board's table in the next meeting as to how they can increase the cricket ground in Dhaka.

"I reminded them (coaches) to expand their work area so that we can bring players from Dhaka to the national team. We said we would help them as much as we could. The BCB will see if they have any problems," he said.

"From what I have seen, we have so many academies in Dhaka. If we can divide them, we can easily get seven or eight grounds where the budding cricketers can practice. I will submit this plan to the board's next meeting. I know, it is easy to devise plan but difficult to execute it. However what I can say that we won't leave no stone unturned to materialize this plan," he revealed.