Five greatest Manchester United No. 7s of all time

Undoubtedly, Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the history of football. Their recent performances may not be that good, but you don't need a time machine to get to know their dominance in England and Europe as well.

Though they have only two Champions League trophies, they have the most number of English Premier League (EPL) titles, 20 it is.

They have fans all across the world. One of the main factors behind their popularity is, United has been home to some of the greatest players in the history of football.

In football, there are certain jersey numbers for certain things. For example, the No. 1 jersey is usually given to the main goalkeeper. No. 2, 3, 4, 5 are usually for the defenders. No. 7 and 10 are for the best players of a team.

On that note, The Business Standard (TBS) makes a list of five of the greatest Manchester United No. 7s of all time.

5) Bryan Robson

Bryan Robson stayed at the club for 13 years (1981–1994) and was the captain for the Red Devils for 12 years. This is longer than any other player.

Now, Manchester United are the most EPL titleholder, but before Sir Alex Ferguson joined as a coach they struggled a lot. And that time Robson was a welcome ray of hope at Old Trafford.

Robson scored 41 goals and provided three assists in 183 appearances. He won two Premier League titles, one European Cup Winners' Cup, three FA Cups and one League Cup in the red kit.

4) David Beckham

The fashion icon, Beckham was phenomenal for Manchester United. He was one of the most stylish and technically refined footballers of his generation.

He was well-known for free-kick goals but there was so much more to Beckham's game. In the 1998-99 season, United won their only treble. Beckham had a vital impact on that achievement.

In a total of 388 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, he scored 85 goals and made 101 assists. Beckham won six Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups and one Intercontinental Cup with Manchester United.

3) Eric Cantona

The charismatic Frenchman was one of the greatest footballers of his generation. Cantona was the first player to officially get Manchester United number 7 jersey in 1993.

Before announcing his shocking retirement, the hot-headed footballer spent five successful years at Old Trafford.

Cantona scored 81 goals and provided 62 assists in 180 appearances across for the Red Devils. He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and three FA Charity Shields. He won nine trophies in just five seasons.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo

Without any doubt, Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time. Interestingly, in this list, someone is a better performer than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

He arrived at Old Trafford in 2003 and left the club in 2009. Now he is back with his former club.

During his first spell, he was the main driving force in the attack for the Red Devils. He won three Premier League titles, one Champions League title, two FA Cups and a League Cup and a Club World Cup as well in a United jersey.

The Portuguese star scored 118 goals and provided 69 assists in 292 appearances. He won the first Ballon d'Or at Manchester United in 2008.

1) George Best

George Best joined the English club when he was 15. Two years later he made his first-team debut. He was so technically proficient.

Best was arguably as good with the ball at his feet as the Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

Here's Sir Matt Busby's quote on George Best, "It was a very simple team talk. All I used to say was, whenever possible, give the ball to George Best."

Best scored 137 goals in 352 games for United. He spent 12 years with the Red Devils and won two First Division League titles, one European Cup and two Charity Shields. Best won the Ballon d'Or in 1968.