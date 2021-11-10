Five Germany players isolating after positive Covid test

Sports

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 04:44 pm

Five Germany players isolating after positive Covid test

"The number of corona infections has recently risen again nationwide. That is why we are consistently implementing the hygiene and behavioural rules during the last international match of the year," said national team director Oliver Bierhoff.

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 04:44 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Five Germany players have been asked to quarantine after one of them tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of this week's World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Tuesday.

The DFB did not name the player but said he was fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms.

The four other players, who tested negative but were identified as close contacts, have also been placed in isolation.

"The number of corona infections has recently risen again nationwide. That is why we are consistently implementing the hygiene and behavioural rules during the last international match of the year," said national team director Oliver Bierhoff.

"This news is very bitter so shortly before the final two games in the World Cup qualifying -- for the coaching team as well as for the entire team. But health comes first."

Last month Germany became the first team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by crushing North Macedonia 4-0 away to secure top spot in Group J with two games to spare. 

They host Liechtenstein on Thursday before travelling to Armenia for their last qualifier on Sunday.

They lead the group with 21 points from eight games, eight points ahead of second-placed Romania.

Football

Germany National Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

3d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day