Finch fires to reignite Australia's World Cup hopes

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 06:15 pm

A solid all-around performance in a 42-run win against Ireland at the Gabba has kept Australia's T20 World Cup aspirations alive, but it may come at a price.

Aaron Finch scored 63 runs to put his detractors to rest, at least for the time being, and the bowling trio of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa took six wickets.

Unfortunately for the Aussies, Finch aggravated a hamstring injury during the victory and will be scanned on Tuesday, making his status for Friday's match against Afghanistan a doubt.

Australia could have jumped England into the second spot in Group 1 with a win of 75-plus runs but will settle for Monday night's win, which was still relatively comfortable in the end.

Still, it may feel like a missed opportunity of sorts for Australia, having leaked a few boundaries late to improve Ireland's total as Lorcan Tucker finished with 71 runs.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl, forcing Australia to bat first for the first time this tournament.

And despite Ireland enjoying some strong periods, Australia ultimately cashed in on a handful of poor overs to post an imposing 5-179.

In reply, Ireland is in strife 5-25 after four overs.

Tucker fought alone for his unbeaten 71 with no support whatsoever from the other end. In the end, it was too much for Ireland to overcome, with Adam Zampa joining the party to take a few late wickets as Australia sealed a much-needed victory.

There were two injury concerns to come out of the game though, with both Finch and Tim David spending time away from the field to nurse hamstring issues.

"A little hammy twinge, so I'll get scans tomorrow," Finch said in the post-match presentation.

"Unfortunately I've had a history of them. It doesn't feel too bad," he concluded.

