Morocco coach Regragui showers praise on former teammate Giroud, calls him a 'resilient player'

Walid Regragui, the head coach of Morocco, has praised Olivier Giroud, a striker for France and a former Grenoble teammate, calling him a resilient player. In the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals, Morocco and the reigning champions France are scheduled to square off.

Prior to the game, Regragui described Giroud as a resilient player and praised his accomplishments.

"Olivier is a resilient player. It was complicated for him right from the outset, even at Grenoble, but he's never given up. I've often been following him from a distance [and] may have had him only once one the phone in the meantime to congratulate him. What he's achieved is outstanding and he deserves it," said Regragui.

"For the short period of time I was alongside him, I can tell he's a great lad, with values. When you have values, as well as a good heart like Olivier's, and when you're a hard worker – I'm very happy about what he's been achieving," Regragui added.

Regragui also spoke about his French connection ahead of the match.

"It's mostly special for my loved ones, family and relatives. It's somehow special for me too, since I'm also French and grew up in France. However, I'm trying to escape this debate and think only about football. I'm the coach of my country, that's up against my second country, so to speak, and the objective is to knock out France. It's a football game, and that's all it is, and in no way does it take away my love for France," said Regragui.