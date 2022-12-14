Morocco coach Regragui showers praise on former teammate Giroud, calls him a 'resilient player'

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 11:11 pm

Related News

Morocco coach Regragui showers praise on former teammate Giroud, calls him a 'resilient player'

Prior to the game, Regragui described Giroud as a resilient player and praised his accomplishments.

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 11:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Walid Regragui, the head coach of Morocco, has praised Olivier Giroud, a striker for France and a former Grenoble teammate, calling him a resilient player. In the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals, Morocco and the reigning champions France are scheduled to square off.

Prior to the game, Regragui described Giroud as a resilient player and praised his accomplishments.

"Olivier is a resilient player. It was complicated for him right from the outset, even at Grenoble, but he's never given up. I've often been following him from a distance [and] may have had him only once one the phone in the meantime to congratulate him. What he's achieved is outstanding and he deserves it," said Regragui.

"For the short period of time I was alongside him, I can tell he's a great lad, with values. When you have values, as well as a good heart like Olivier's, and when you're a hard worker – I'm very happy about what he's been achieving," Regragui added.

Regragui also spoke about his French connection ahead of the match. 

"It's mostly special for my loved ones, family and relatives. It's somehow special for me too, since I'm also French and grew up in France. However, I'm trying to escape this debate and think only about football. I'm the coach of my country, that's up against my second country, so to speak, and the objective is to knock out France. It's a football game, and that's all it is, and in no way does it take away my love for France," said Regragui.

Sports / Football

Olivier Giroud / Walid Regragui / Morocco Football Team / France Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

13h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

13h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

12h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

4h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

5h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

6h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis