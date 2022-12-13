The magicians: 17 years on, Messi and Modric still pulling the strings

It was nearly 17 years ago, on March 1, 2006, that Messi and Modric first ran into each other in an international match. The Argentine was dressed in his country's darker strip and his jersey bore 19 on its back. Modric, in the more familiar red-and-white chequered jersey, was sporting No 14. The faces didn't have the weathered look we see now. They were considerably quicker too, and their play betrayed genius and impetuosity in equal measure.

Croatia beat Argentina 3-2 in that match with Messi scoring his first goal for Argentina in the sixth minute. That match, though, wasn't about them. But when their countries clash in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, it will be.

They have both graduated to don the No 10 jersey — the number that has been historically worn by the main player. They have become the men who lead their country; the ones who inspire; the ones who have won trophies at every level for their clubs and the ones who, despite being among the greatest of their generation, are still chasing a World Cup that they can truly call their own.

When Modric picked up the Golden Ball after Croatia had lost the 2018 World Cup final against France, many were reminded of Messi picking up the same trophy after Germany had beaten Argentina in 2014. The sullen look on their faces was heartbreaking. To be the best individual in a team sport when the trophy had ended up with the opponent just didn't sit right. Not with them and not with millions watching around the globe. It seemed unfair but that, they'll tell you, is life.

Seventeen years is a long time in sport. Messi is now 35 and Modric is 37. For two players to not just survive but to continue operating at the highest level for so long is nothing less than a miracle. Some get tired of the daily drill and some simply move on. But both Messi and Modric haven't wavered; they have stayed the course and earned another chance to fulfil their dreams.

Modric has made the most World Cup appearances (17) and most appearances at major tournaments (30) for Croatia. Messi has done the same for his country — with 24 World Cup matches under his belt. Numbers that show they have done the hard yards.

Both, of course, do things their own way. Messi has ghosted matches in this edition of the World Cup. He has waited and then with a spurt of energy produced magic that has won the day for his team. His method has earned him four goals so far, just one behind top scorer Kylian Mbappe. He also has a couple of assists to his name.

On the other hand, what does Modrid have to show for his tireless running? No goals and not even an assist. But he has been there — running, guiding, orchestrating and setting an example. He doesn't need to raise his voice but everyone in the Croatian team watches every act of his on the field and rarely, if ever, does he disappoint.

"This team is made of players who are desperate to wear the shirt and want to show the world how much it weighs," Modric said after the quarter-final in which they beat pre-tournament favourites Brazil. "We are all driven to play for our country and for the shirt. We fought a lot to win our independence as a nation — and we continue to fight for the last drop."

But then so will Messi. He has been at this long enough to have had to deal with the kind of disappointment that breaks people. It broke him too (for a while) but now he is back for what is possibly his final crack at the World Cup trophy.

Both Messi and Modric won't beat you with pace, not anymore. Some might argue, they don't need to. They still have the odd sharp movement but largely, it is the control that will fill you with awe. But their experience shows in key moments and that is what the tournament, at this late stage, has now become about — the big moments, the ones that win you matches and trophies.

Finishing runners-up is not a good feeling, certainly not in a tournament that comes around only once in four years. It is a feeling that Messi and Modric both know and one that they would like to erase from their memories if possible. A win on Tuesday, roughly 17 years after they first clashed, will bring one of them a step closer to that goal. A pity it has to be that way. Football, bloody hell.