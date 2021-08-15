FIFA President congratulates Bashundhara Kings

Bashundhara Kings won the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title. FIFA President Gianni Infantino added more sugar to their happiness.

Gianni Infantino sent a letter to Bangladesh Football Federation President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin. In that letter, he congratulated Bashundhara Kings for winning the league.

Gianni Infantino wrote, "This title is, no doubt, the result of hard work, passion and commitment and everyone at the club can be proud of this important achievement."

"I would be grateful if you could please extend my congratulations to everybody involved, whom I encourage to continue working with team spirit, passion and dedication", he added.

It was Bashundhara Kings' second BPL title. They managed to score 55 points in 20 matches. They won the league with four matches to spare. Few days back, Bashundhara Kings Women's team also lifted the premier league title.