FIFA President congratulates Bashundhara Kings

Sports

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 01:30 pm

Related News

FIFA President congratulates Bashundhara Kings

Gianni Infantino sent a letter to Bangladesh Football Federation President  Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin. In that letter, he congratulated Bashundhara Kings for winning the league.

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Bashundhara Kings won the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title. FIFA President Gianni Infantino added more sugar to their happiness.

Gianni Infantino sent a letter to Bangladesh Football Federation President  Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin. In that letter, he congratulated Bashundhara Kings for winning the league. 

Gianni Infantino wrote, "This title is, no doubt, the result of hard work, passion and commitment and everyone at the club can be proud of this important achievement."

"I would be grateful if you could please extend my congratulations to everybody involved, whom I encourage to continue working with team spirit, passion and dedication", he added.

It was Bashundhara Kings' second BPL title. They managed to score 55 points in 20 matches. They won the league with four matches to spare. Few days back, Bashundhara Kings Women's team also lifted the premier league title.

Football

Gianni Infantino / Bashundhara Kings / Kazi Salahuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

18h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie