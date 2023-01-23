Fiery Naseem hands Dhaka sixth straight defeat

Naseem Shah's fiery spell in his first BPL match handed Dhaka Dominators their sixth straight defeat in the tournament as Comilla came out victorious by 60 runs on Monday.

Comilla set a formidable target of 165 for Dhaka thanks to a proper team effort by their batters.

Five batters reached the 20-run mark while Johnson Charles was the top scorer with 32 runs to his name. Pakistan's Khushdil Shah and Jaker Ali each played a useful cameo to take the team's total to a formidable position.

Nasir Hossain and Taskin Ahmed again bowled well for the Dominator. Nasir picked up a brace for 19 and Taskin bagged a wicket for 28 from his four overs.

Chasing 165 seemed too far away for Dhaka. They lost a few early wickets and were reduced to 16 for 3 inside the first five overs.

They never really recovered from that and eventually fell short by 60 runs.

Naseem Shah breathed fire on his debut and bagged four for only 12 runs from his four overs.

Dhaka won their opening match against Khulna Tigers by six wickets. After that, they have tasted six straight defeats and sit at the bottom of the table. Comilla sit at the third position with eight points from seven matches.