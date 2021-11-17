Fielding is something we enjoy: Shanto

Bangladesh will field a completely new-look side against Pakistan in a three-match T20I series starting on 19 November. Shakib Al Hasan will miss out due to injury. Mushfiqur Rahim has been rested keeping in mind the busy schedule. The duo of Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar has been left out.

Four cricketers - Yasir Ali, Shohidul Islam, Akbar Ali and Saif Hassan - have earned maiden call-ups. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has done well in domestic T20 cricket of late, is one of the players recalled to the squad.

Since the beginning of 2020, Shanto has averaged 35 in T20s and his strike rate has also been on the higher side - 142.92. The top-order batter said that it's all about enjoying the batting in T20 cricket. "Batting is an enjoyable thing. If we can enjoy ourselves in the middle, I think we will be able to deliver a good performance. I always enjoy batting whenever I get an opportunity and if the same thing happens, then the result will be good," he said.

"T20 is a game of runs. That's why I always look to score whenever I play a T20 match. You must be aggressive in this form of the game. But that doesn't mean that I want to hit every ball out of the park," Shanto added.

The 23-year old batter said that everyone in the team is capable of playing well, irrespective of their experience. He said, "I think all of the players in the current squad are capable and that's why they are here. Everyone has his own responsibilities and there is nothing like a junior player or a senior player. Everyone has to do the job given to him."

Bangladesh were one of the worst fielding sides in the recently concluded World Cup. They were sloppy on the field and dropped a lot of catches. But Shanto stated that the players in the squad are good fielders. "Fielding is something we enjoy. We are committed to it and I think we make a good fielding unit. We have been playing together - in the national team and A team. I believe if we can do the basics right and do what we have done before, we will do well in this aspect," the southpaw mentioned.