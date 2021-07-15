Female cricketers to get 15-20% pay raise

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 08:21 pm

The BCB is yet to give an official statement regarding this but the news has been confirmed by Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, chairman of the Women's wing of the BCB.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The players of Bangladesh Women's cricket team have got a salary raise. Not only that, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to increase the match fee for the women's team players. 

Earlier, the chairman of BCB's cricket operations department Akram Khan informed that the men's team will enjoy a raise of 15-20% on their salaries.

Nadel said, "Players of the women's team will have a 20% increment in salary from next month."

The cricketers of the women's team now get 100 USD and 75 USD for ODIs and T20Is respectively as match fees. As per the new proposition, they will get 300 USD as a match fee in ODIs and 150 USD in T20Is.

The number of players under the BCB's annual contracts has been increased from 19 to 22.

