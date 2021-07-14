Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Sports

Hindustan Times
14 July, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 11:42 am

"During the grass-court season, I, unfortunately, experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said in a statement on social media.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Roger Federer has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Federer has said that he has suffered a 'setback' in his recovery from a knee injury and thus has to withdraw from the Olympics. 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer could not go past the quarter-final stage in the 2021 Wimbledon after he was knocked by Hubert Hurkacz.

"I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer," he added.

"I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard for the team from afar."

Federer won the silver medal in men's singles at the 2012 London Olympics and gold old in men's doubles at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The 39-year-old Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, a record he shares with his great rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, has begun rehabilitation and hopes to return to action later this summer.

"I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz!" he added.

Last week, Federer was knocked out of Wimbledon by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.

Hurkacz beat the legend in straight sets to reach the semi-final. In the first round of the tournament, Federer survived a scare before France's Adrian Mannarino retired due to injury.

In 2020, Federer had two knee surgeries. He even had to withdraw from French Open despite winning three matches to save himself for Wimbledon.

Federer has been dealing with knee issues for a while now. He had pulled out of French Open this year to help improve his condition before Wimbledon.

Roger Federer / tokyo olympics 2020

