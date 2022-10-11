Federer postpones farewell party at Basel ATP event

Sports

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

Federer postpones farewell party at Basel ATP event

Federer was supposed to return to ATP tour last month after being on the sidelines for more than a month with his knee injury. But the 20-time Grand Slam winner hung his racquet in September, at the end of the event in Laver Cup in London. However, he did reveal that he intends to go to Basel, which was part of his return schedule, to say his final goodbye. But with the space between the two events being too short, he opted to postpone his arrival.

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 04:46 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The stage was set for the glorious return of the Basel event after two years. Glorious not just because of the big names of the ATP tour who will grace the event which begins later this month, but because of the Swiss Indoors was slated to be a farewell event for Roger Federer at home. And it would have truly been a fitting goodbye to the tennis legend with the home crowd present and at the event which he won 10 times during his illustrious 24-year-long career, including the last time the event was held, in 2019.

However, the farewell event was postponed on Monday as Federer isn't yet emotionally ready yet to say goodbye in front of the home crowd.

Federer was supposed to return to ATP tour last month after being on the sidelines for more than a month with his knee injury. But the 20-time Grand Slam winner hung his racquet in September, at the end of the event in Laver Cup in London. However, he did reveal that he intends to go to Basel, which was part of his return schedule, to say his final goodbye. But with the space between the two events being too short, he opted to postpone his arrival.

"I thank the Swiss Indoors for their willingness to welcome me in Basel this year," said Federer as quoted by Tages-Anzeiger. "I've been trying to process everything that's happened lately. The celebration at home in Basel will have a very special meaning and is now too short for me after London. And further: "I have so many incredible memories of playing at home for so many years and I wish that the tournament continues to be one of the top stops on the ATP tour."

Tournament President Roger Brennwald expressed his regret at Federer's decision but understood the reason behind it.

"We would have liked to have celebrated Roger's years of success at our tournament, but understand that Roger needs more time after the wonderful end of his career," he said.

Meanwhile, the participant list will be led by world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios. The event will be held between October 22 and 30.

 

Others

Roger Federer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

8h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

8h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka for clear phone calls

500 towers needed in Dhaka for clear phone calls

2h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

3h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro