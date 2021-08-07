'Fantastic to see a fast bowler get up there' - Kumble reacts after James Anderson surpasses him to become third-highest Test wicket-taker

On Friday, James Anderson added to his legacy by becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in Test matches. Anderson, on Day 3 of the first Test match between India and England in Nottingham, dismissed set batsman KL Rahul for 94 to go past Anil Kumble's tally of 619 wickets. With another wicket – of Shardul Thakur – in the next over, Anderson took his wickets tally to 621, two ahead of the former India captain to be placed next only to greats Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

As several former cricketers congratulated Anderson on his impeccable feat, in the list was Kumble himself, whom the veteran England pacer surpassed. "Congratulations @jimmy9. Fantastic to see a fast bowler get up there. #legend @ECB_cricket," Kumble tweeted.

Anderson finished the first innings of the Test match picking up 4/54. Having dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for 4 and Virat Kohli for a golden duck on Day 2 of the Test, Anderson, 39, removed Rahul for 84 and Thakur for a duck in successive overs to dent India's progress. Already the leading Test wicket-taker among fast bowlers, Anderson looked fit and in form as he, along with Ollie Robinson – who picked up a five-wicket-haul – bowled India out for 278 in the first innings.

Anderson was unlucky on Day 2 when Dominic Sibley put Rahul down at first slip. It followed him to some extent on the third day as well, when captain Joe Root clanged another chance of Rahul, again at first slip. But a relentless Anderson kept chipping away at Rahul, and finally drew another false shot from the India opener, only this time the nick carried into the hands of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Kumble's former India teammate VVS Laxman put out a heart-warming tweet for Anderson as well. "18 years of hunger and relentless pursuit of excellence at the top level. For any bowler, it is a special effort, but for a fast bowler, it is extra special. Many congratulations to James Anderson on becoming the 3rd highest wicket-taker of all time. Richly deserved," he tweeted.