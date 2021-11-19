Fans return to the Sher-e-Bangla for the first time since Covid outbreak

Spectators have been allowed at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur to enjoy the series between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The first T20I between the two teams saw thousands of people turning up in Mirpur after as many as 618 days. The last time a crowd was allowed here was in the bilateral series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in 2020.

It's the first time spectators are being able to enter the SBNCS since the outbreak of Covid-19. Although fifty percent of the capacity has been allowed, there was no shortage of colour and noise in the galleries.

But a lot of people couldn't buy tickets due to the limited number of spectators being allowed. Some of them acquired black tickets but had to pay a price three times the original ones.

People who bought the tickets on Thursday started to gather outside the stadium at 11 am in the morning. The gates were opened at 12.30 pm and the joy of the spectators knew no bounds.

Junaid, one of the spectators, turned up at the stadium wearing a Bangladesh jersey and a flag on his head. He also wrapped a flag around his body. He told The Business Standard (TBS), "I came here before it was 11 am. My target was to enter the stadium before anyone else. It's great to imagine that I'd be able to cheer for the team after such a long time."

On the other hand, Rakib, a service holder at a private company, couldn't manage a ticket for himself. A disappointed Rakib told TBS, "I couldn't manage a ticket despite trying hard. I was ready to buy a ticket even for BDT 2000. But I couldn't get one."

Few Pakistani spectators also turned up to watch the game. Iqbal, who works at a garment factory in Narayanganj, said, "I work at a garment factory in Narayanganj. I have come here to watch Pakistan play. I want to enjoy a great game. I will be happy if Pakistan wins. But I won't be sad if Bangladesh wins."