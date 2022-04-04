A familiar batting collapse

When South Africa were all out for 204 runs in their second innings, having set visitors Bangladesh a target of 274, they would have felt a bit nervous about winning the 1st Test at Durban.

With an inexperienced pace attack and spinners having to do the job, it would have been something the hosts are not used to doing.

But Bangladesh had other plans as they went back to their old ways in batting, lasting just 19 overs in the final innings of the match and being all out for just 53, and losing the 1st Test by 220 runs.

This was Bangladesh's lowest fourth innings total and their second-lowest in Tests overall.

Batting collapses have not been something new to Bangladesh cricket, especially in the 3rd and 4th innings in a Test match.

Even in Bangladesh's debut Test against India in 2000, they scored over 400 in the first innings but couldn't even muster over 100 in the second.

It's become a habit for Bangladesh almost to do well in the first three days and lose their way afterwards.

Captain Mominul Haque took the blame on himself in the post-match press conference on Monday: "A lot of responsibility falls on me because I'm the captain and I couldn't fulfil it properly with the bat. As a captain, I could have led the team much better with the bat and it could have been a different result."

"We couldn't handle the pressure well in this situation. The players with experience need to step up here and we couldn't do that," he added.

The left-handed batter also feels that giving South Africa's spinners wickets was a "crime".

"Giving wickets away to spinners in foreign conditions is obviously a crime. You should not give spinners wickets away from home because you have opportunities to score against them."

The 30-year-old though believes that there have been plenty of positives in the way the team played in the first four days and they can take that into the next Test which begins on Thursday.

