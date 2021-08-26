Faf du Plessis congratulates Shakib Al Hasan on winning against Australia

Sports

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 09:29 pm

17 days after Bangladesh's famous series win against Australia, former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis congratulated Shakib Al Hasan on Bangladesh's stellar performance.

In a tweet on Thursday, du Plessis also congratulated Shakib on winning the player of the series award. 

Du Plessis cheekily added, "Hope you (Shakib) are not angry anymore." The former Protea captain probably referred to the few unpleasant off-the-field incidents and controversies with which Shakib was recently involved including the on-field meltdown in the Dhaka Premier League T20.

Shakib quoted the tweet and replied, "Thanks Faf, I'm pretty chilled now, both on and off the field. And, yes you are right. It (the series win) was indeed a massive moment."

Plessis' tweet has caught the netizens by surprise. 

Shakib and du Plessis are likely to face each other in the remaining part of the IPL 2021 in UAE where Shakib will play for Kolkata Knight Riders and Faf du Plessis for Chennai Super Kings.

