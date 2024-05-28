Ex-Australia opener Burns to play for Italy in tribute to brother

Former Australia Test opener Joe Burns said Tuesday he will represent Italy in their bid to reach the 2026 T20 World Cup in tribute to his late brother.

The 34-year-old, who has Italian heritage, will have 85 on his back for his new country - the year of his brother's birth and the same number his sibling wore in local Australian cricket.

Burns, who lost his brother Dominic in February, played 23 Tests for Australia between 2014 and 2020.

"This isn't just a number and this isn't just a jersey," Burns wrote on Instagram, together with a picture of an Italian team top with the number 85 on it.

"This is for the people who I know will be looking down proudly from above."

Detailing his heartbreak at the death of his brother, Burns added: "While a part of my soul feels like it will always be missing, I know this shirt will carry on his spirit and give me strength."

Burns now looks set to feature for cricketing minnows Italy in sub-regional qualifiers on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

"The fields of Rome may be a long way from the Gabba, MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) or our front yard growing up," he wrote.

"But I feel like I'm coming home. Grazie."