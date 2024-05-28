Ex-Australia opener Burns to play for Italy in tribute to brother

Sports

AFP
28 May, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 06:52 pm

Related News

Ex-Australia opener Burns to play for Italy in tribute to brother

Burns, who lost his brother Dominic in February, played 23 Tests for Australia between 2014 and 2020.

AFP
28 May, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 06:52 pm
Ex-Australia opener Burns to play for Italy in tribute to brother

Former Australia Test opener Joe Burns said Tuesday he will represent Italy in their bid to reach the 2026 T20 World Cup in tribute to his late brother.

The 34-year-old, who has Italian heritage, will have 85 on his back for his new country - the year of his brother's birth and the same number his sibling wore in local Australian cricket.

Burns, who lost his brother Dominic in February, played 23 Tests for Australia between 2014 and 2020.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This isn't just a number and this isn't just a jersey," Burns wrote on Instagram, together with a picture of an Italian team top with the number 85 on it.

"This is for the people who I know will be looking down proudly from above."

Detailing his heartbreak at the death of his brother, Burns added: "While a part of my soul feels like it will always be missing, I know this shirt will carry on his spirit and give me strength."

Burns now looks set to feature for cricketing minnows Italy in sub-regional qualifiers on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

"The fields of Rome may be a long way from the Gabba, MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) or our front yard growing up," he wrote.

"But I feel like I'm coming home. Grazie."

Cricket

Joe Burns / Italy Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

2h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

10h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

1h | Videos
Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

2h | Videos
Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

3h | Videos