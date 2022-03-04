Epyllion Group BGMEA Cup winners for 2nd time

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 10:02 pm

Photo: BGMEA
Epyllion Group have clinched a dramatic final after defeating Layla Group's Bando Design Ltd to become BGMEA Cup 2021 champions for the second time at Dhaka's Army Stadium on Friday. 

Epyllion won the penalty shootout 3-1 after the score was level between both sides at 1-1 after the allotted 60 minutes for the match. 

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel was present as the chief guest to hand over the trophy to the winning team.

Also present during the final was BGMEA president Faruque Hasan and former BGMEA presidents Siddikur Rahman, and Salam Murshedi. 

Monsur of Epyllion Group was the player of the match in the final while his teammate Raju was adjudged as the best goalkeeper of the tournament and the most valuable player. 

The player of the tournament award however went to Bando Design's Mridul. 

This was the 6th edition of the tournament where the matches started on 20 January this year with 16 teams participating in four different groups. 

16 of the country's top garments and textile organisations had their football players taking part in this tournament with the 14 other teams being Fakir Fashion Ltd, Tim Group, Babylon Group, Sitara Group, Sayem Group, Mosharraf Apparels Studio Ltd, Slowtex Outer Wear Ltd, Layla Group, Apparels Village Ltd, Comfit by Youth Group, Sterling Group, Torque Fashions, Tusuka Group and Apparel Industry. 

 

      

