England's Stone considering retirement from tests

England fast bowler Olly Stone is considering retirement from test cricket due to his latest back injury that ruled him out of the upcoming Ashes in Australia, the 28-year-old said.

Stone underwent surgery for a stress fracture in his back in July, which kept him out of England's squad for the five-test Ashes series that begins in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

"I've given myself the best possible chance of doing everything I can to play test cricket, and if it means I can't, it would sit right with me if I have to call it a day in the longer format," Stone told the BBC on Thursday.

A succession of injuries throughout his career has stunted Stone's progress, with the paceman having played three tests for England after his debut in July 2019.

"If I'm being honest, I've had to properly think hard about whether I want to try and get back out there and do it again," he added.

"This time I felt like I'd done everything I can off the field: diet, nutrition, even just getting fitter and stronger. In the past I thought it might have been a factor to why (the injury) was happening."