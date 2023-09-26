England's ODI clash with Ireland washed out after Duckett ton

Sports

AFP
26 September, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 09:46 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England's final one-day international against Ireland was abandoned due to rain after Ben Duckett smashed a century for the hosts on Tuesday.

Duckett's maiden ODI hundred and Phil Salt's blistering 61 were the highlights of a curtailed match in Bristol as England won the three-match series 1-0.

Duckett's 107 not out off 78 balls included 12 fours and two sixes, while Salt's 61 from 28 deliveries featured seven fours and four sixes.

In a remarkable first over of the match, Salt hit 18 runs off Mark Adair before the bowler sent down a wide to make it England's highest-ever opening over in ODI cricket.

It also equalled the world record of 19 set by South Africa in 2003 when Graeme Smith demolished England's James Anderson.

England's stand-in captain Zak Crawley, deputising for regular white-ball skipper Jos Buttler, also contributed with 51 from 42 balls.

Batting first after Ireland won the toss and elected to field, England had reached 280-4 in 31 overs when torrential rain sent the players scurrying back to the pavilion.

Barely half an hour after the teams came off, the match was officially abandoned even though the ground would be bathed in sunshine soon afterwards.

It was the second match in the series to fall victim to the weather after the first game at Headingley last week was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Crawley's side won the second game by 48 runs at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

England's squad for the Ireland series featured fringe players as their established white-ball stars rested ahead of next month's 50-over World Cup in India.

