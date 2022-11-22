England's Laurie Evans sacked by Perth Scorchers after failed dope test

Sports

BSS
22 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 11:54 am

Related News

England's Laurie Evans sacked by Perth Scorchers after failed dope test

The white-ball specialist, who also plays for Surrey and Manchester Originals, failed the test during the English summer while playing in the Hundred competition, but it has only now come to light.

BSS
22 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 11:54 am
Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

Australian Big Bash League side Perth Scorchers terminated their contract with English batsman Laurie Evans Tuesday after he tested positive for a banned substance during a routine anti-doping test.

The white-ball specialist, who also plays for Surrey and Manchester Originals, failed the test during the English summer while playing in the Hundred competition, but it has only now come to light.

"The club is disappointed to learn of Evans' positive anti-doping test result relating to a sample provided in August 2022," the Scorchers said in a statement.

"Due to the circumstances the Scorchers, and Laurie and his management, have decided to mutually terminate his contract for the 2022-23 Big Bash League season."

The Twenty20 Big Bash League begins next month.

Evans, who played for the Scorchers last season, strenuously denied taking drugs.

"I was shocked to be told that an anti-doping sample I provided in August 2022 tested positive for trace amounts of a banned substance," he said in a statement via England's Professional Cricketers' Association.

"I believe passionately in clean sport and I have never taken any banned substances.

"I do not know what caused the positive test but my team and I are investigating how this could have happened and I am doing everything possible to find out," he added.

Surrey acknowledged Evans' predicament and said it had been "in discussion with Laurie and his representatives and understand he intends to investigate this result".

"We will make no further comment until the process has concluded," the club added.

Cricket

Laurie Evans / Big Bash League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

16m | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

1h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Looking at Qatar beyond the Western lens

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

15h | Videos
Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

16h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

18h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering