England's Foden temporarily returns to UK for family matter, FA says

England midfielder Phil Foden has left the team's camp at Euro 2024 in Germany and returned to the UK to deal with a pressing family matter, the Football Association said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

Foden's departure is temporary, said the FA, who did not reveal when he is expected to return.

The BBC reported Foden left to attend the birth of his third child. In April, Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke announced on Instagram they were expecting a third child.

England, who finished atop Group C, play their last-16 match on Sunday against an opponent still to be determined.

Foden has been one of England's strongest players in Germany, starting all three group games and narrowly missing on a couple of scoring chances including a shot off the post in the 1-1 draw with Denmark.

The 24-year-old is coming off a breakout season with Manchester City, winning Premier League player of the year after scoring 19 league goals and 27 across all competitions.