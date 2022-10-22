England work hard with the bat to earn two points against Afghanistan after Curran heroics

England were made to work hard while chasing 112 in the Group 1 fixture in Perth against Afghanistan as the bowling side dragged the game to the penultimate over. England won the match by five wickets.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat first.

Putting up a spirited bowling display against Afghanistan, Sam Curran-starrer England bowled out the Mohammed Nabi-led side for 112 in the 20-over contest.

Pacer Curran (5/10) became the first England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the shortest format of the game. Ben Stokes and Mark Wood picked up two each.

England lost Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan inside 15 overs but they needed only 18 to win off the final five.

They lost Harry Brook soon after but Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali finished the chase without further hiccups with balls to spare.

