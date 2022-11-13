England take home $1.6 million for winning T20 WC

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 November, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 06:37 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Jos Buttler-led England registered a famous win over Babar Azam's Pakistan to secure their second T20 World Cup title on Sunday. Ben Stokes remained unbeaten for England in the low-scoring thriller as the Three Lions managed to finish ahead of the Shaheen Shah Afridi-starrer side in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2022. Buttler and Co. upstaged Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final as England were crowned T20 World Champions at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the build-up to the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had revealed that the winners of the showpiece event would fetch prize money of $1.6 million. Thus, champions England have received a staggering sum of $1.6 million while the Babar-led Pakistan side has been awarded $800,000 for finishing runners-up in Australia.

Semi-finalists Team India and New Zealand have received $400,000 each from the $5.6 million total prize pool at the T20 World Cup 2022. Champions England had hammered Rohit Sharma-led Team India to enter the final of the World Cup while Babar-led Pakistan defeated Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the semi-finals. All eight teams who exited the tournament during the Super 12 stage have received $70,000 each.

A win in each of the 30 games during the Super 12 phase was worth $40,000. All four teams, including Bangladesh, who were knocked out in the first round are set to receive $40,000 each.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa had directly entered the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup.

Talking about the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan, all-rounder Sam Curran bagged 3 wickets and leaked 12 runs in the summit clash at the MCG. Match-winner Curran was also named the Player of the Tournament. "I don't think I should be getting this, I think the way Ben Stokes played there, to get a fifty in a final and he does it so many times for us, he should get this (PoTM.). We are going to enjoy this occasion and it is very special. Big square boundaries, so I knew my into the wicket type bowling would work and try to make them hit square of the wicket. We felt the wicket was not as good as we thought it would be," Curran said.

 

