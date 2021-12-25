England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut

Sports

BSS
25 December, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 04:30 pm

Related News

England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut

Zak Crawley was recalled for the first time since March to replace struggling opener Rory Burns, despite averaging just 28.34 from his 15 Tests.

BSS
25 December, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut

Embattled England made four changes Saturday for the crunch Boxing Day Test in a bid to keep the Ashes alive, while Australia handed experienced seamer Scott Boland a surprise debut.
 
Joe Root's team must win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of an expected 70,000 fans to stay in the hunt after heavy defeats in the first two Tests at Brisbane and Adelaide and with three still to play.
 
Those losses were characterised by batting collapses compounded by poor bowling and fielding with the visitors looking to stop the rot by shaking up the team.
 
Zak Crawley was recalled for the first time since March to replace struggling opener Rory Burns, despite averaging just 28.34 from his 15 Tests.
 
Veteran Jonny Bairstow, meanwhile, will add to his 78 Tests when he takes over at number six from youngster Ollie Pope, who has failed to adapt to the Australian conditions.
 
England also mixed up the bowling unit again with speedster Mark Wood returning after being rested for their 275-run defeat in Adelaide, which followed a nine wicket thrashing in Brisbane.
 
Off-spinner Jack Leach also gets another chance after being axed for the second Test despite the Adelaide pitch having plenty in it for the slow bowlers.
 
Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad were overlooked in an attack that will be led by veteran quick Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson.
 
"It's a massive game for us, but it's a brilliant venue to play cricket at. Everyone is very excited to be here in what I'm sure will be a hostile environment," said wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who keeps the gloves despite Bairstow's return.
 
"We know we need to bring our best cricket, we haven't brought that so far and that's disappointing.

"The reaction (after Adelaide) has been an honest one," he added. "We have a really tight-knit group, some great mates in there, but we had some honest conversations as well."

 
'Someone fresh'

 Australia are bolstered by the return of captain Pat Cummins, who missed the second Test after being a close contact of a Covid-19 case. He replaces Michael Neser.
 
But, as expected, fellow pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood will again miss out as he continues to recover from a side strain.
 
Jhye Richardson, who took five wickets in England's second innings at Adelaide, is still sore from his efforts with Boland replacing him to become the third Australian debutant this series after Neser and Alex Carey.
 
In doing so, he also becomes the first Indigenous man to play Test cricket for Australia since Jason Gillespie.
 
"He was pretty sore," Cummins told reporters of Richardson, adding that he also had a minor leg injury.
 
"We were umming and ahhing -- he had a bowl yesterday but we thought seven days off (before the fourth Test in Sydney) will kind of give him enough rest."
 
Boland will play on his home ground, where he has taken 91 wickets at 25.71 in 26 first-class games, often on unresponsive pitches.
 
Cummins said his record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground factored into their thinking.
 
"It was a huge part of it. His record speaks for itself here in domestic cricket," he said.
 

"Home ground, having someone fresh like him who can perform straightaway were the big factors."

 

Playing XIs

 
England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson
 
Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Australia vs England / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

7h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

9h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

9h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

47m | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

3h | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one