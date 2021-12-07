England omit Bairstow, rest Anderson for Ashes opener

Sports

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 02:32 pm

Related News

England omit Bairstow, rest Anderson for Ashes opener

Mark Wood was named with fellow quicks Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson but may end up making way for spinner Jack Leach depending on the Gabba wicket.

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 02:32 pm
England&#039;s James Anderson reacts Photo: Reuters
England's James Anderson reacts Photo: Reuters

England have omitted Jonny Bairstow from their 12-man squad for the Ashes opener in Brisbane on Wednesday and opted to keep seasoned paceman James Anderson in reserve for the second pink ball test in Adelaide.

Mark Wood was named with fellow quicks Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson but may end up making way for spinner Jack Leach depending on the Gabba wicket.

If Wood is preferred, Joe Root-captained England could go in with five seam-bowling options, with Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes included as all-rounders.

Anderson is fit but is being rested for the match in Adelaide, the team said.

"(It's) just a precautionary measure with an incredibly long series ahead," wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said.

England clarified that Anderson had no injury concerns after media reported he had been ruled out of the Gabba test due to a calf strain.

With Buttler confirmed as wicketkeeper, middle order batsman Ollie Pope is set to be the beneficiary of Bairstow's omission and will have a chance to build upon his 81 in the fourth test against India at The Oval.

Buttler said Stokes, who missed the last Ashes in Australia in 2017/18, would be ready for a normal bowling workload after a long lay-off and a finger injury.

"Ben is fit to play. He's been performing very nicely in the nets," Buttler told reporters.

"It's a massive plus for us as a side."

Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed are set to continue their opening partnership after combining for the last two tests of the home series against India.

England, who have not won at the Gabba since the 1986/87 series, are bidding to win the Ashes in Australia for the first time since claiming a 3-1 victory in the 2010/11 edition.

 

England squad:

Joe Root (capt), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Cricket

James Anderson / Jonny Bairstow / Australia vs England / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

3h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

5h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

17h | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

18h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

18h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status