England miss record target against Australia in thrilling Ashes draw

Sports

Hindustan Times
30 January, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 04:12 pm

On a final day that had its share of twists, England lost six wickets for 27 runs after Annabel Sutherland (3-69) and Alana King (2-39) turned the match in Australia's favour with half an hour to go.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

England fell agonisingly short of a record target in test cricket after Australia staged a remarkable fightback to draw the one-off women's Ashes Test at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Sunday and maintain their lead in the multi-format series.

Set 257 to win in 48 overs, the visitors had looked on their way to a famous victory on the back of a devastating 52-run stand between Natalie Sciver (58) and Sophia Dunkley (45) before late strikes from Australia meant they finished on 245-9.

It would have been a record chase, beating the previous best of 198 set by Australia more than a decade ago.

The chase would have needed them to beat the previous best of 198 set by Australia more than a decade ago.

On a final day that had its share of twists, England lost six wickets for 27 runs after Annabel Sutherland (3-69) and Alana King (2-39) turned the match in Australia's favour with half an hour to go.

Australia earlier declared on 216-7 after resuming day four on 12-2, with Beth Mooney top-scoring with 63 and Ellyse Perry (41) and Ashleigh Gardner (38) making crucial contributions.

The two sides next play a three-match one-day international series, which starts in Canberra on Thursday.

 

