England include three uncapped players in squad for India Tests

Sports

Reuters
11 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 06:25 pm

Related News

England include three uncapped players in squad for India Tests

Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson and spinners Tom Hartley of Lancashire and Somerset's Shoaib Bashir were selected in the 16-player squad announced on Monday.

Reuters
11 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 06:25 pm
England include three uncapped players in squad for India Tests

Three uncapped players have been included in England's squad for the five-Test series against India, which begins in January.

Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson and spinners Tom Hartley of Lancashire and Somerset's Shoaib Bashir were selected in the 16-player squad announced on Monday.

Atkinson helped Surrey retain their County Championship title this year by claiming 20 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.20, and was part of England's squad at the recent ODI World Cup in India.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hartley and Bashir trained with the England Lions squad in the United Arab Emirates in November.

Rehan Ahmed, the 19-year-old leg-spinner, returns to the squad after his five-wicket haul against Pakistan in December 2022, when he became England's youngest-ever Test debutant.

Ben Stokes will captain the squad, having recently announced he will not be available for next year's Indian Premier League in order to manage his workload and fitness.

The series begins in Hyderabad on Jan. 25.

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

Test series

1st Test: India v England, 25-29 January, Hyderabad

2nd Test: India v England, 2-6 February, Vizag

3rd Test: India v England, 15-19 February, Rajkot

4th Test: India v England, 23-27 February, Ranchi

5th Test: India v England, 7-11 March, Dharamsala

Cricket

England Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / IND vs ENG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Hazy Official: Scrunchies dipped in self-love

4h | Brands
Leaving the Desolation by Andrew Rogov via Pixels.

Delineating the depths of desolation…

4h | Features
Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

2h | TBS Round Table
Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

2h | TBS Round Table
Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

3h | Tech Talk
Fraud is now at hand due to AI

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

6h | Tech Talk