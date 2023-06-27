ECB apologises for discrimination following ICEC report

Sports

Reuters
27 June, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 12:30 pm

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday apologised "unreservedly" to those who faced discrimination in the game after the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) released a report finding evidence of racism across the sport.

The report found the cricket boards had failed to prevent "structural and institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination", and the ECB acknowledged the need for change.

The ECB said it will work alongside representatives from the sport and build a plan of action in the next three months, which will align with the ICEC's 44 recommendations.

"On behalf of the ECB and wider leadership of the game, I apologise unreservedly to anyone who has ever been excluded from cricket or made to feel like they don't belong," ECB chair Richard Thompson said in a statement.

"Cricket should be a game for everyone, and we know that this has not always been the case. Powerful conclusions within the report also highlight that for too long women and Black people were neglected. We are truly sorry for this."

Thompson added that the consultation process would be led by Clare Connor, Deputy CEO, with the support of a sub-group of the Board including Zahida Manzoor, Pete Ackerley, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Ron Kalifa, Richard Gould and himself.

The Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee also commented on the report, reasserting that there is a deep-seated problem of racism in cricket while recognising the need for the ECB to realign and seeking to ensure it delivers on its commitments.

"The volume of evidence, not only of racial discrimination, but also of sexism and elitism, is unacceptable in a sport that should be for all, and must now be a catalyst for change," CMS Committee Chair Caroline Dinenage said in a statement.

Cricket

England & Wales Cricket Board

Comments

