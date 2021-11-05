Dwayne Bravo announces retirement after West Indies' exit from T20 World Cup

05 November, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 12:23 pm

Bravo was part of the West Indies teams that won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016.

05 November, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 12:23 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Allrounder Dwayne Bravo announced Thursday he will retire from internationals after West Indies plays its last T20 World Cup game against Australia this weekend.

Defending champion West Indies was eliminated from semifinal contention after losing to Sri Lanka.

"I think the time has come," the 38-year-old Bravo told ICC's post-match show on Facebook. "I've had a very good career … had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it, I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long."

Bravo played in 90 T20s for the West Indies since making his debut against New Zealand at Auckland in 2006. He scored 1,245 runs at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 115.38.

He also picked up 78 wickets with his medium-fast bowling and was effective with his variations in the death overs. Bravo was part of the West Indies teams that won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016.

Bravo had a below-par tournament in the United Arab Emirates, scoring just 16 runs in four group games and picked up only two wickets.

"It wasn't the World Cup we expected, it wasn't the World Cup we wanted as players," Bravo said. "We shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves, it was a tough competition, we should keep our heads high."

West Indies only beat Bangladesh and lost to England, South Africa and Sri Lanka in four group games.

