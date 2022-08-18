Drastic changes to mindset and approach to be brought from Asia Cup onwards, says Nazmul Hassan

Sports

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 07:25 pm

Related News

Drastic changes to mindset and approach to be brought from Asia Cup onwards, says Nazmul Hassan

"We've made a big decision. We've decided to bring drastic changes to our approach and mindset from the Asia Cup onwards. We want to see if we can start afresh or not," he mentioned. 

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 07:25 pm
Drastic changes to mindset and approach to be brought from Asia Cup onwards, says Nazmul Hassan

T20 has always been Bangladesh's weakest format with the latest wound being the series defeat against Zimbabwe for the first time. Their next assignment is the Asia Cup, starting from 27 August. Although they became the runner-up the last time the tournament was played in the T20 format, it seems pretty difficult this time to do well with a weakened squad. 

Therefore, the team wants to bring changes to their mindset and approach in the big tournament. Nazmul Hassan, the BCB president, hinted at drastic changes while speaking to the media on Thursday. 

"We are not a very good team in T20Is," said Nazmul. "It's not important who we are playing against. Ours is not a great team. That's the challenge."

"We've made a big decision. We've decided to bring drastic changes to our approach and mindset from the Asia Cup onwards. We want to see if we can start afresh or not," he mentioned. 

Nazmul reckons that the potential unavailability of Tamim Iqbal (already retired), Litton Das (ruled out) and Nurul Hasan (doubtful) will add to the challenge. 

"Some players who are sure starters are not available. So it's going to add to the challenge. If you're asked to form a team, you'll have Litton [Das] and Tamim [Iqbal] opening and [Nurul Hasan] Sohan finishing the innings. But we don't have these kinds of players," he said.

The BCB boss further warned that Bangladesh would fail miserably if changes couldn't be brought in the Asia Cup. "We didn't do well in the previous edition of the World Cup. I don't know if we can overcome the failure so quickly but if we don't change everything from the Asia Cup onwards, it will be tough work for in the upcoming World Cup," he stated.

Cricket

Nazmul Hassan Papon / Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

6h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

5h | Pursuit
The members of BracU Dichari in Poland for the ERL Championship Round. Photo: Courtesy

BracU Dichari: A Bangladeshi robotics team on the world stage

7h | Pursuit
FundedNext aims to provide funds to traders with the best possible trading experience and to maximise the opportunity to unleash their true potential. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

FundedNext: A global prop-trading firm built by a Bangladeshi youth

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

49m | Videos
Nutritious food for mother

Nutritious food for mother

1h | Videos
How much money do you need to fulfill your dream

How much money do you need to fulfill your dream

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Get paid for just sleeping!

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar
Economy

Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar