Drastic changes to mindset and approach to be brought from Asia Cup onwards, says Nazmul Hassan

T20 has always been Bangladesh's weakest format with the latest wound being the series defeat against Zimbabwe for the first time. Their next assignment is the Asia Cup, starting from 27 August. Although they became the runner-up the last time the tournament was played in the T20 format, it seems pretty difficult this time to do well with a weakened squad.

Therefore, the team wants to bring changes to their mindset and approach in the big tournament. Nazmul Hassan, the BCB president, hinted at drastic changes while speaking to the media on Thursday.

"We are not a very good team in T20Is," said Nazmul. "It's not important who we are playing against. Ours is not a great team. That's the challenge."

"We've made a big decision. We've decided to bring drastic changes to our approach and mindset from the Asia Cup onwards. We want to see if we can start afresh or not," he mentioned.

Nazmul reckons that the potential unavailability of Tamim Iqbal (already retired), Litton Das (ruled out) and Nurul Hasan (doubtful) will add to the challenge.

"Some players who are sure starters are not available. So it's going to add to the challenge. If you're asked to form a team, you'll have Litton [Das] and Tamim [Iqbal] opening and [Nurul Hasan] Sohan finishing the innings. But we don't have these kinds of players," he said.

The BCB boss further warned that Bangladesh would fail miserably if changes couldn't be brought in the Asia Cup. "We didn't do well in the previous edition of the World Cup. I don't know if we can overcome the failure so quickly but if we don't change everything from the Asia Cup onwards, it will be tough work for in the upcoming World Cup," he stated.