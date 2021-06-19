DPL Super League: Rain washes out first day's play

The opening day of the Super League of the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League was rained out Saturday.

The first match of the Super League between Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Gazi Group Cricketers was abandoned. Only nine balls were bowled before the rain came in.

The other two matches between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club; Abahani and Mohammedan were suspended.

"The matches which were scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon and evening were suspended and will be rescheduled later, " Ali Hossain, member secretary of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis, told the media.

All the matches of the Super League will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and there is a possibility that the suspended matches will take place Sunday.

Twelve clubs are participating in Dhaka League, and six of them – Prime Bank, Abahani, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, Gazi Group Cricketers, Mohammedan and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club – have marched to the Super League.

Like the Super League's opening match, the first match of the Relegation League was also abandoned after the toss. The match was slated to be played between Legends of Rupganj and Partex Sporting Club. Both teams will now be awarded one point each.