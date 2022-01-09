Dortmund late goals earn 3-2 comeback win at Frankfurt

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 02:19 pm

Dortmund late goals earn 3-2 comeback win at Frankfurt

While the comeback win was crucial for Dortmund's hopes to stay in the title fight, it highlighted once more their vulnerability at the back.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Borussia Dortmund struck twice in the final three minutes with Jude Bellingham and Mo Dahoud to complete a comeback from two goals down and snatch a 3-2 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday as the Bundesliga restarted following the winter break.

Bellingham headed in an 87th minute equaliser before Dahoud curled in the winner in the 89th minute to send Dortmund to 37 points and cut the gap to leaders Bayern Munich to six. Bayern lost 2-1 to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.

While the comeback win was crucial for Dortmund's hopes to stay in the title fight, it highlighted once more their vulnerability at the back.

"This was a great and emotional win," said Dortmund defender Mats Hummels. "We had a good start and then showed a reaction at the end of the first half. The second half was then a very good reaction.

"But it is frustrating and a constant issue that we give away goals from nothing," he added. "We concede goals from situations where no goals should be allowed in."

Rafael Borre had put the hosts in front against the run of play with their first effort on goal, after Filip Kostic whipped a free kick into the box and the Colombian beat keeper Gregor Kobel with the Dortmund defence out of position.

Before the visitors managed to recover from the setback Borre struck again, this time pouncing on some sloppy defending from Marco Reus in the box following a mistake from Dortmund's Thomas Meunier who lost possession in his own half.

Eintracht had enough chances to score a third goal and kill off the game but Evan Ndicka hit the post in the 29th and Jesper Lindstrom squandered another golden opportunity when he failed to beat Kobel in a one-on-one two minutes after the restart.

Dortmund had also hit the woodwork on the stroke of halftime when Donyell Malen hit the post from two metres out but they did score in the 71st with Erling Haaland sending Thorgan Hazard through to pull a goal back.

Norwegian striker Haaland forced a good save from Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp a little later before Bellingham headed in the equaliser.

Dahoud then snatched the winner to complete their comeback.

