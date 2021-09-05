'Don't ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo'

Sports

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 12:45 pm

Related News

'Don't ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo'

The 28-year-old says it's "useless" to make comparisons with him and the Portugal superstar.

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Photo: Twitter.
Photo: Twitter.

Belgium and Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku insisted he has a long way to go before he can be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored his 110th and 111th international goals this week, moving two clear of Iran legend Ali Daei in the all-time men's scoring charts.

At age 28, Lukaku has netted 66 times for Belgium, giving him an outside chance of eventually catching Ronaldo. But the Belgium star says any talk comparing him to the Portugal star is premature.

What was said?

"Don't ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never," Lukaku said at a press conference ahead of Belgium's World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic on Sunday – a game in which he is set to earn his 100th cap.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is, for me, in the top three best players in the history of football," he continued. "I'm not going to rank him from first to third but he's in there. 

"What he has achieved in football today for players of my generation is something exceptional.

"I was lucky enough to play against him in Italy and now that he's back in the Premier League, it's all good for English football. 

"As for the rest, comparing statistics and all that, it's useless."

Premier League returns

Ronaldo and Lukaku can be lumped in at least one category together: former Premier League stars who have left Italy and returned to England this summer.

After helping Inter to the Serie A title last year, Lukaku has come back to Chelsea in a £98 million ($136m) move.

The forward has already started two Premier League matches for the Blues, scoring in his debut against Arsenal.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, left Juventus after three seasons to complete a sensational €23m (£20m//$27m) return to Manchester United.

Source: Goal.com

Football

Romelo Lukaku / cristiano ronaldo / Belgium / Portugal / World Cup Qualifiers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places