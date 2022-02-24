Domingo urges for improvement in second ODI

Sports

BSS
24 February, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

Domingo urges for improvement in second ODI

Domingo said despite their victory in the first game, which was possible due to an epic fight-back staged by youngsters Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, they couldn’t expect a victory in the second match would be a cakewalk.

BSS
24 February, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 03:54 pm
Domingo urges for improvement in second ODI

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo urged the players, especially the top order and bowlers to improve their game as his side would take on Afghanistan in the second ODI tomorrow in a bid to wrap up the series.

Domingo said despite their victory in the first game, which was possible due to an epic fight-back staged by youngsters Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, they couldn't expect a victory in the second match would be a cakewalk.

"We have to play better cricket tomorrow than we did yesterday," Domingo said here today.

"We bowled 13 wides yesterday. We dropped a catch. We were 45-6. We need a massive improvement in yesterday's performance in every department. We had one fantastic partnership, which led us to win."

Having said this, Domingo revealed that the top order was disappointed with their performance in the first game as all of the first six batters were dismissed in single digit figures sans Shakib who made 10.

Domingo said they are determined to come out all guns blazing in the second ODI tomorrow (Friday).

 "They will be better (in the next match). We have a quality top order. The guys have come out of a month of T20s. They will be disappointed with their performance yesterday, but I expect much better batting performance tomorrow," Domingo disclosed

"They just need to play straighter. Their left-arm seamer (Fazalhaq Farooqi) bowled a good spell yesterday. He bowled some good balls – Liton, Rabbi and Mushfiq. We have to deal with him better tomorrow," he added.

Due to the top six batters' disastrous batting, Bangladesh were reduced to 45-6 and almost gave up the hopes but Afif Hossian and Mehidy Hasan  Miraz put on a record 174-run partnership in an unbroken seventh wicket stand to help Bangladesh win the game.

 "When Miraz was walking out to bat, I told Sree (analyst Sreenibasan) that they will put on 150. We will still need 15 with Taskin and Shoriful to come. There's a lot of confidence in Miraz's batting at the moment," Domingo said.

"Miraz has a Test hundred. He batted well in New Zealand and BPL. I know it sounds hard to believe, but I thought we could still do it. It was a good wicket. Run-rate was in our hands. I know how good Afif is. I have seen him do it before in T20s. I think he is a fantastic player. He will be one of Bangladesh's best white-ball players. It was really pleasing to see them bat in that particular way yesterday. I was very proud of that partnership."

Domingo said when the required run came down 60, he started believing that they could win the game.

 "As soon as the required number came down to 60, I thought we had a good chance. The momentum was with us. They were running out of bowling options at that stage. The wicket was playing nicely. The light break made me a bit nervous. It stopped our momentum as we had two or three before the light break. Afif got stuck a bit but showed great maturity to go through that phase," he revealed.

Cricket

Russell Domingo / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The catch is that a lot of money advice out there on TikTok and YouTube lacks in substance or is even downright predatory. Photo: Reuters

Should you trust TikTok, YouTube finfluencers?

2h | Panorama
How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

4h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

4h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

7h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused