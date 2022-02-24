Domingo urges for improvement in second ODI

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo urged the players, especially the top order and bowlers to improve their game as his side would take on Afghanistan in the second ODI tomorrow in a bid to wrap up the series.

Domingo said despite their victory in the first game, which was possible due to an epic fight-back staged by youngsters Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, they couldn't expect a victory in the second match would be a cakewalk.

"We have to play better cricket tomorrow than we did yesterday," Domingo said here today.

"We bowled 13 wides yesterday. We dropped a catch. We were 45-6. We need a massive improvement in yesterday's performance in every department. We had one fantastic partnership, which led us to win."

Having said this, Domingo revealed that the top order was disappointed with their performance in the first game as all of the first six batters were dismissed in single digit figures sans Shakib who made 10.

Domingo said they are determined to come out all guns blazing in the second ODI tomorrow (Friday).

"They will be better (in the next match). We have a quality top order. The guys have come out of a month of T20s. They will be disappointed with their performance yesterday, but I expect much better batting performance tomorrow," Domingo disclosed

"They just need to play straighter. Their left-arm seamer (Fazalhaq Farooqi) bowled a good spell yesterday. He bowled some good balls – Liton, Rabbi and Mushfiq. We have to deal with him better tomorrow," he added.

Due to the top six batters' disastrous batting, Bangladesh were reduced to 45-6 and almost gave up the hopes but Afif Hossian and Mehidy Hasan Miraz put on a record 174-run partnership in an unbroken seventh wicket stand to help Bangladesh win the game.

"When Miraz was walking out to bat, I told Sree (analyst Sreenibasan) that they will put on 150. We will still need 15 with Taskin and Shoriful to come. There's a lot of confidence in Miraz's batting at the moment," Domingo said.

"Miraz has a Test hundred. He batted well in New Zealand and BPL. I know it sounds hard to believe, but I thought we could still do it. It was a good wicket. Run-rate was in our hands. I know how good Afif is. I have seen him do it before in T20s. I think he is a fantastic player. He will be one of Bangladesh's best white-ball players. It was really pleasing to see them bat in that particular way yesterday. I was very proud of that partnership."

Domingo said when the required run came down 60, he started believing that they could win the game.

"As soon as the required number came down to 60, I thought we had a good chance. The momentum was with us. They were running out of bowling options at that stage. The wicket was playing nicely. The light break made me a bit nervous. It stopped our momentum as we had two or three before the light break. Afif got stuck a bit but showed great maturity to go through that phase," he revealed.