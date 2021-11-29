Domingo belives 'anything is possible' in Chattogram Test

Sports

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 06:45 pm

Related News

Domingo belives 'anything is possible' in Chattogram Test

Bangladesh have fought back a few times in the Test already, and the Bangladesh head coach believes his team can pull it off one more time when it matters the most. 

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 06:45 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Bangladesh failed to utilise their lead in the first innings in and now await a possible defeat in Chattogram Test unless any miracle happens or Pakistan do a Pakistan. The visitors need only 93 runs to win on the fifth day having all their wickets in hand. But Bangladesh coach Russel Domingo believes there is still an outside chance for the hosts if they can come out with a better attitude on Tuesday morning.

Bangladesh have fought back a few times in the Test already, and the Bangladesh head coach believes his team can pull it off one more time when it matters the most. 

"I'm really proud of the way the guys have fought back several times in the Test match. It's a young team, they've shown really good character. Cricket is a strange game, obviously, Pakistan are ahead at the moment needing only 93 runs. It will take something really special," Domingo said at the virtual press conference after day 4 ended. 

"But it's Test match cricket, anything is possible," Domingo said when he was asked whether Bangladesh can still come back and win this game. 

"We gotta come out tomorrow morning believing that we still got a chance and if we can pick up two or three early wickets in the first half-hour or so, anything is still possible. Though Pakistan are well ahead in the game at the moment, we gotta make sure we come out with a better attitude tomorrow," he added. 

Chasing down 202 in the fourth innings was expected to be a bit tricky as there was a suggestion of uneven bounce and movement of the ball. But Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique blunted the home side from making any attempt to make a comeback in the Test. The duo added an unbeaten 109 run as the day ended. 

Both openers crossed fifty for the second time in the game. Abid, who made 133 in the first innings, is unbeaten on 56 while Shafique became the fifth Pakistan player to score two fifties on his Test debut. He was unbeaten on 53 off 93 balls with six fours and a six. 

Bangladeshi bowlers were toothless. Spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled 27 overs among the 33 bowled in the day. Taijul gave away 37 runs from the 16 overs that he bowled at an economy rate of 2.30 while Miraz gave away 36 runs from 10 overs at a 3.60 economy rate. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs PAK / Russell Domingo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

23h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

23h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says