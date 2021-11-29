Domingo belives 'anything is possible' in Chattogram Test

Bangladesh failed to utilise their lead in the first innings in and now await a possible defeat in Chattogram Test unless any miracle happens or Pakistan do a Pakistan. The visitors need only 93 runs to win on the fifth day having all their wickets in hand. But Bangladesh coach Russel Domingo believes there is still an outside chance for the hosts if they can come out with a better attitude on Tuesday morning.

Bangladesh have fought back a few times in the Test already, and the Bangladesh head coach believes his team can pull it off one more time when it matters the most.

"I'm really proud of the way the guys have fought back several times in the Test match. It's a young team, they've shown really good character. Cricket is a strange game, obviously, Pakistan are ahead at the moment needing only 93 runs. It will take something really special," Domingo said at the virtual press conference after day 4 ended.

"But it's Test match cricket, anything is possible," Domingo said when he was asked whether Bangladesh can still come back and win this game.

"We gotta come out tomorrow morning believing that we still got a chance and if we can pick up two or three early wickets in the first half-hour or so, anything is still possible. Though Pakistan are well ahead in the game at the moment, we gotta make sure we come out with a better attitude tomorrow," he added.

Chasing down 202 in the fourth innings was expected to be a bit tricky as there was a suggestion of uneven bounce and movement of the ball. But Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique blunted the home side from making any attempt to make a comeback in the Test. The duo added an unbeaten 109 run as the day ended.

Both openers crossed fifty for the second time in the game. Abid, who made 133 in the first innings, is unbeaten on 56 while Shafique became the fifth Pakistan player to score two fifties on his Test debut. He was unbeaten on 53 off 93 balls with six fours and a six.

Bangladeshi bowlers were toothless. Spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled 27 overs among the 33 bowled in the day. Taijul gave away 37 runs from the 16 overs that he bowled at an economy rate of 2.30 while Miraz gave away 36 runs from 10 overs at a 3.60 economy rate.