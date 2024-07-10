Djokovic into Wimbledon semi-finals as 'devastated' De Minaur pulls out

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday when "devastated" Alex de Minaur withdrew from their last-eight clash with a hip injury.

Australian ninth seed De Minaur suffered the injury in his fourth-round win over Arthur Fils and admitted Wednesday: "I am devastated to pull out due to a hip injury".

"It's no secret that this would have been the biggest match of my career but it's a unique injury," said the 25-year-old.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I woke up this morning wanting to feel some sort of miracle, but there was a high risk of making the injury worse if I stepped on court.

"One stretch, one slide could take this from a three to six weeks' injury to four months out. It's just too much to risk."

Djokovic will be playing in his 13th Wimbledon semi-final, equalling the mark of eight-time All England Club champion Roger Federer, and 49th at the Grand Slams.

He will face either Taylor Fritz of the United States or Italy's Lorenzo Musetti for a place in Sunday's championship match.

De Minaur suffered the injury in the closing stages of his four-set win against Fils on Court 1 on Monday. He said he had felt a "loud crack".

As he sat down, he shook his head towards his box, where 2002 Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt, a fellow Australian, and tennis-playing girlfriend Katie Boulter looked on with concern.

De Minaur defeated 24-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic at the United Cup in Australia earlier this year.

He arrived at Wimbledon having made the quarter-finals at the French Open and with a grass-court title at 's-Hertogenbosh under his belt.

Djokovic becomes only the third man in the Open Era to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon aged 37 or older after Ken Rosewall and Federer.

The Serb has also been under an injury cloud having undergone knee surgery after the French Open.

He has been playing at Wimbledon with protection on his right knee.

