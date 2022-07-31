Djokovic hopeful he can compete at US Open

Sports

Reuters
31 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 03:47 pm

Related News

Djokovic hopeful he can compete at US Open

Djokovic, who has three US Open titles, will not be able to participate at this year's US Open due to current rules under which travellers seeking to enter the US have to be fully vaccinated and provide proof before boarding flights.

Reuters
31 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 03:47 pm
Djokovic hopeful he can compete at US Open

Novak Djokovic said he is preparing for the US Open as if he will be allowed to compete at the hardcourt major, despite his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Djokovic, who has three US Open titles, will not be able to participate at this year's US Open due to current rules under which travellers seeking to enter the US have to be fully vaccinated and provide proof before boarding flights.

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old was included in the entry list for the 29 August -11 September Grand Slam in New York. 

"I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US," Djokovic said in a post on Instagram along with a video of him practising.

More than 43,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to work with the U.S. government to allow 21-time major champion, Djokovic, to compete in the US Open.

Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles last year but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown this year after being deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January.
 

Others

Novak Djokovic / US Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

6h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

7h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

9h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How banks made millions from volatile dollar market

How banks made millions from volatile dollar market

Now | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's first robotics school in Cumilla

8h | Videos
'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

8h | Videos
Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania