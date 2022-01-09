The discipline we showed last week was missing today: Gibson

Bangladesh's fast bowlers had a tough day in the office as they failed to make any impact whatsoever on day one of the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Although they were presented with favourable conditions, the trio of Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain could not make the best use of them. New Zealand finished the day with 349 for one.

But Bangladesh fast bowling coach Otis Gibson stated that despite the failure on Sunday, the pacers are on the right track. "Yeah, hundred percent. The pace bowling attack is not experienced. Ebadot, into his 12th match, is the most experienced pacer. Shoriful and Taskin haven't played much. Today was a learning curve for them. International cricket is tough. The discipline which we showed last week was missing. I thought the wicket would offer a bit more," said Gibson.

The greenness of the wicket was deceptive, said the bowling coach. "The pitch did not do as much as we expected it to do. But it's not an excuse. We should've bowled better."

But Gibson did not take anything away from the New Zealand batters and said that the batters, especially Devon Conway, have been in unbelievable form. 

"Both of them (good batting and bad bowling). They have, of course, played well. We were not disciplined enough. (Tom) Latham played really well. He left a lot of good balls in the morning and forced us to bowl at his body. And Conway has been in unbelievable form, hasn't he? His introduction to the crease eased things up," he mentioned. 

"We have to learn from the mistakes we made today. We bowled a lot of boundary balls today. A lot of balls were way outside the off-stump. We either went for short balls and were hit for cut shots or bowled too full, giving them opportunities to drive. They easily scored down the ground and on either side of the wicket. We could not control our lengths and that's why we could not keep the scoring rate down. I hope everyone will be fresh tomorrow and let's see if we can improve tomorrow," Gibson added.

