Difficult to play Asia Cup final: Shakib

Bangladesh T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan has admitted that it will be tough to play in the final of the upcoming Asia Cup considering their recent form in the shorter version of the game.

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the group stage of the tournament.

"Difficult for us If we think realistically," Shakib told during the press conference on Monday.

"If we can play these two matches well and if we can keep the shadow of improvement from the previous few series or the series we have played in one and a half years, then it will be an achievement from this tournament," he added.

Afghanistan are a well-balanced side in the T20Is against whom Bangladesh will kick off their Asia Cup campaign. Sri Lanka too will be a tough side. That is why Shakib didn't set any specific target to the media before flying to the UAE tomorrow.

"We should play in the Super Four. But every time we set a big goal and we can't achieve it, you (media) started talking then. Let our goals and plans stay with us. I don't think it is necessary to say so much," Shakib concluded.

Bangladesh are the current runners-up of the tournament having been beaten by India in 2018. They also lost the final to the same opponents in 2016 when the tournament was played in T20 format just like this time.