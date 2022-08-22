Difficult to play Asia Cup final: Shakib

Sports

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 04:43 pm

Related News

Difficult to play Asia Cup final: Shakib

"We should play in the Super Four. But every time we set a big goal and we can't achieve it, you (media) started talking then. Let our goals and plans stay with us. I don't think it is necessary to say so much," Shakib concluded.

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 04:43 pm
Difficult to play Asia Cup final: Shakib

Bangladesh T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan has admitted that it will be tough to play in the final of the upcoming Asia Cup considering their recent form in the shorter version of the game.

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the group stage of the tournament. 

"Difficult for us If we think realistically," Shakib told during the press conference on Monday. 

"If we can play these two matches well and if we can keep the shadow of improvement from the previous few series or the series we have played in one and a half years, then it will be an achievement from this tournament," he added. 

Afghanistan are a well-balanced side in the T20Is against whom Bangladesh will kick off their Asia Cup campaign. Sri Lanka too will be a tough side. That is why Shakib didn't set any specific target to the media before flying to the UAE tomorrow. 

"We should play in the Super Four. But every time we set a big goal and we can't achieve it, you (media) started talking then. Let our goals and plans stay with us. I don't think it is necessary to say so much," Shakib concluded.

Bangladesh are the current runners-up of the tournament having been beaten by India in 2018. They also lost the final to the same opponents in 2016 when the tournament was played in T20 format just like this time. 

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Asia Cup Cricket 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

6h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

6h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

4h | Videos
Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

4h | Videos
114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

5h | Videos
What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs