In the wake of the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, two narratives have emerged that highlight the contrasting experiences of footballers Rodri and Vinicius Junior.

The victor is decided by 100 journalists from FIFA's top 100-ranked member nations, each of whom submits a top five picks from a 30-person shortlist, with different point values assigned to each ranking.

This voting system has sparked debate not only about the merit of Rodri's victory but also about the perceived injustices surrounding Vinicius's omission from the top honours.

As the football world grapples with the implications of these contrasting fates, discussions surrounding their respective seasons continue to unfold, revealing deeper issues related to recognition, bias, and the criteria that shape such prestigious awards.

Rodri is a deserving Ballon d'Or recipient, no matter Real Madrid's take.

"In the end, we are defined by the sum of our choices." - the Silver Surfer. This timeless comic book line captures the essence of Rodri's rise to football's pinnacle, where consistent, game-changing decisions and an unwavering commitment to excellence forged his path to the Ballon d'Or. In a season filled with superstars, Rodri's performances in Manchester City's midfield weren't just critical; they were the glue that held them together, the mark of a truly elite player who has mastered the fine line between tactical restraint and decisive action.

In a footballing landscape often dominated by controversy, Rodri's triumph in securing the Ballon d'Or has sparked a tempest of reactions, particularly from Real Madrid. Their dramatic response to the news might suggest that an injustice has been served, yet the reality is that Rodri's claim to the award is undeniable. His achievements over the past season not only exemplify individual brilliance but also underline his pivotal role in the successes of both Manchester City and the Spanish national team.

Rodri's season was remarkable. He played an instrumental part in Manchester City's Premier League winning campaign, and his contributions to Spain's Euro 2024 triumph were equally crucial. He was awarded the Player of the Tournament at the Euros and the Golden Ball at the Club World Cup, accolades that underscore his influence on the grandest stages of football. As City manager Pep Guardiola once remarked about Rodri's importance: "He is the best holding midfielder in the world."

"The award means a lot to me. It's not just about individual recognition but a testament to the collective effort of my teammates," Rodri stated after receiving the trophy.

Rodri's victory also reflects a broader narrative in football, where individual honours are increasingly recognising the contributions of players in specific roles that were once overlooked. "It's great to see midfielders getting the recognition they deserve," he added. "We are often the unsung heroes, but every position on the pitch plays a vital role in a team's success."

Rodri's statistics during the season reinforce his status as one of the best in the game. He was the fulcrum of Manchester City's midfield, leading the league in touches and passes throughout the 2023-24 season. He made over 40 appearances for Manchester City, completing an impressive 90% of his passes while averaging more than three tackles per game. His contributions on both ends of the pitch have drawn comparisons to some of the game's greatest midfielders, prompting pundits to acknowledge his growing influence in world football.

Rodri, once known for living in basic student dorms despite his rising football salary, remains one of the least flashy stars in the game. Even as his peers revel in luxury, he famously avoids social media and, until recently, drove a modest, second-hand Opel Corsa—a car he bought from a previous owner as soon as he earned his driving licence. In a world of high-profile athletes, Rodri stands out as one of football's quietest and most uncontroversial figures.

Yet his Ballon d'Or victory this year stirred up plenty of debate. Many questioned whether he truly deserved it over other high-profile contenders. But to his friends, the win couldn't suit him better. His close friend, Valentin Henarejo, recalls a time Rodri remarked that buying fancy cars was "crazy," saying, "all that matters is that it gets you from A to B."

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez praised Rodri's tactical acumen, stating, "Rodri Moreover, his ability to influence matches cannot be overstated. He transformed from a mere defensive stalwart into a goal-scoring threat, with his decisive strike in the Champions League final solidifying his status as a game-changer. "I always feel like I need to contribute to the attack," Rodri explained after the final, highlighting his evolving role within the team.

Despite his achievements, Rodri's victory has sparked controversy, particularly regarding the exclusion of Vinicius Junior, who many believed was a frontrunner for the award. Vinicius had an exceptional year with Real Madrid, contributing significantly to their Champions League success. However, as Rodri celebrated his victory, Vinicius faced disappointment, and the contrasting narratives of their seasons opened the floodgates for debate.

Vinicius Junior's Ballon d'Or Disappointment and Real Madrid's Furious Reaction

Vinicius Junior's expectation of lifting the Ballon d'Or turned into a bitter disappointment on the very night Rodri was crowned the world's best footballer. The Brazilian forward, who had been a key player for Real Madrid and instrumental in their successes, found himself sidelined as his club reacted furiously to the outcome.

Just 24 hours after Real Madrid suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Barcelona, the club was blindsided by news that Vinicius would not win the coveted trophy, an announcement that came as a shock not just to the player but to everyone at the club. The team's management had anticipated that Vinicius would be a strong contender for the award, especially after he played a pivotal role in their Champions League triumph and was one of the standout performers in La Liga.

"To see Vinicius not win is surprising. He has been phenomenal for us, especially in key matches. We all believed he had done enough to earn this recognition," said Carlo Ancelotti, who expressed disbelief at the decision. The frustration was palpable within the Real Madrid camp, particularly given that many had viewed Vinicius as the rightful heir to the Ballon d'Or following his explosive performances throughout the season.

Real Madrid's absence from the ceremony further underscored their disappointment. The club's decision to cancel the planned trip to Paris for the awards ceremony sent a clear message about their dissatisfaction with the results. No representatives from the club attended to collect the award for Men's Club of the Year, nor was anyone there to celebrate Ancelotti's win for Men's Coach of the Year.

Amid the uproar, Vinicius's individual contributions during the season were often highlighted as deserving of recognition. He played a crucial role in Real Madrid's success, racking up 15 goals and contributing 5 assists in La Liga, while also shining on the European stage with critical performances in the Champions League where he scored 6 goals and 4 assists.

Third-place Bellingham also had a very good start to the season for Real Madrid but faded away towards the end of the campaign. The same was the story for the midfielder at the Euros, as he started the tournament strong but was unable to hit the peaks required of him by Gareth Southgate's England. The Englishman gathered a total of 34 goal contributions over the course of the season but has not had the best start to the current season.

Real Madrid's internal frustration came to the fore when it was revealed that the club had high expectations for Vinicius and Dani Carvajal, another candidate for the award. After learning that neither would claim the honour, club officials voiced their displeasure, suggesting that the Ballon d'Or's criteria did not adequately reflect their players' contributions to their respective teams.

"If the award criteria do not proclaim Vinicius the winner, those same criteria should proclaim Carvajal the winner," a club source revealed. "As this has not been the case, it is obvious that the UEFA Ballon d'Or does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid is not where it is not respected."

Vinicius's friends and supporters reacted defensively, arguing that the award's decision highlighted a broader issue within the sport, suggesting that biases may exist in the voting process. "This award not going into your hands only shows the mentality of those who are afraid of our presence," said singer MC Maneirinho, whose words resonated with many who felt Vinicius had been wronged.

The Controversy Continues

The contrasting fates of Rodri and Vinicius at the Ballon d'Or gala have sparked intense debates regarding the criteria and biases that influence such awards. Rodri's well-deserved recognition for his contributions to Manchester City's success has been overshadowed by Real Madrid's frustration and Vinicius's disappointment.

As the football world reflects on the events surrounding the Ballon d'Or, questions arise about what more Vinicius must achieve to claim the trophy. His pivotal role in winning the Champions League, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup was not enough to secure the recognition many believe he deserved. The discussions surrounding this year's award will likely continue, leaving an indelible mark on both players' careers and the narrative of football in 2024.