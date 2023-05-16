Dhaka Abahani set final with Mohammedan in Federation Cup

Sports

BSS
16 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 08:47 pm

The final will be held on May 30 at the same venue.

BSS
16 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 08:47 pm
Dhaka Abahani set final with Mohammedan in Federation Cup

Abahani Limited Dhaka set final clash with their arch-rival Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Federation Cup football after beating Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 3-0 goals in the second semifinal held today (Tuesday) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

The final will be held on May 30 at the same venue.

In the day's match, forward Foysal Ahmed Fahim scored a brace while Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres supported him with a lone goal for Abahani Limited.

Colindres put Abahani Limited ahead in the 38th minute while after the breather Fahim doubled the lead in the 51st minute of the match.

He finally sealed the victory scoring his second and third goal for Abahani Limited in the 71st minute.

The sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited completely dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Sheikh Russel were totally off-colored.

Earlier, in the first semifinal, Mohammedan Sporting Club reached final of the Federation Cup after fourteen years, upsetting high flying Bashundhara Kings by 2-1 goals.

