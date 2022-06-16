Devon Conway tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of final Test against England

16 June, 2022, 10:40 pm
16 June, 2022

"Conway undertook a PCR test on arrival in London on Wednesday evening in preparation for a team activity," an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket read.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After captain Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell, New Zealand batter Devon Conway has also tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the third Test match against England on June 23 in Leeds, New Zealand Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday.

"Conway undertook a PCR test on arrival in London on Wednesday evening in preparation for a team activity," an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket read.

The rest of the touring party have returned negative results and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required. No replacements player are being sorted at this stage

Earlier on Wednesday NZC also confirmed that all-rounder Michael Bracewell tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

"He joins all-rounder Michael Bracewell and support staff personnel Vijay Vallabh (physio) and Chris Donaldson (strength & conditioning) as members of the tour party to have tested positive on Wednesday," the official statement further read.

The three will travel separately from the team to Leeds on Sunday and providing they recover as expected will be able to join the team for training at Headingley on Tuesday, ahead of Thursday's final Test.

There are speculations that the Kiwi skipper will join the team for the last test as he has completed his isolation.

Coming to the second Test, Jonny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes shined for England with the bat, helping their side win the second Test against New Zealand by five wickets and clinch the three-match series.

It was a see-saw contest between the Kiwis and England. While mammoth 500-plus scores during the first innings of both sides suggested that the match could head to a draw, New Zealand ended up setting a challenging target of 299, which England chased down with five wickets and more than 20 overs to spare.

With this, England has started off the Stokes-McCullum era with a series win.

