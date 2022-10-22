Devon Conway shatters Kohli's record to equal Babar Azam's feat with match-winning 92*

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 October, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 05:24 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

New Zealand opener Devon Conway scored an astounding 58-ball 92*, as his side finished with 200 for three (which proved to be more than enough) against Australia, and with it scripted history in T20I format where he shattered Virat Kohli's feat and levelled Babar Azam's record.

Conway took 36 balls to score his maiden half-century in the T20 World Cup and added 12 more runs to his tally to reach the milestone of 1000 runs in his T20I career. It happened in the 14th over of New Zealand's innings after he stole three runs against Pat Cummins after hitting the length ball for a lofted extra drive.

Conway reached the milestone in what was his 26th innings in international cricket and became the joint second-fastest to 1000 runs in T20I cricket. He went past former India captain Kohli, who had taken 27 innings to complete the milestone, and equalled Pakistan skipper Babar on the unique list. England batter Dawid Malan and Afghanistan's Sabawoon Davizi are the fastest ever to the milestone, having both completed it in 24 innings.

Talking about the game, Finn Allen and Conway had gotten New Zealand off to a fiery start in the contest. Allen fired a 16-ball 42, laced with five boundaries and three maximums as the 2021 T20 World Cup runner-up finished their powerplay with 65 runs on board for the loss of one wicket. Conway carried the momentum as he finished with an unbeaten 92, laced with seven boundaries and two maximums as New Zealand posted 200 for three in 20 overs.

