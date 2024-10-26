Development at the grassroots level requires better coaching and infrastructure: Tabith Awal

Tabith Awal, a prominent businessman and active member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has been a key figure in the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) with two terms as vice-president in 2012 and 2016.

In the BFF elections held on Saturday, Tabith decisively defeated grassroots organiser A.F.M. Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, receiving 123 votes to Mizanur's 5. The results were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Mejbah Uddin Ahmed at around 6:30 PM.

With this victory, Tabith Awal succeeds Kazi Salahuddin, ending his 16-year 'reign' as BFF president. The elections saw 128 out of 133 councillors casting their votes, with Tabith now set to lead the BFF for a four-year term. This election marks a significant change in leadership, bringing Tabith's experience and commitment to the development of football in Bangladesh to the forefront.

In an exclusive interview with The Business Standard earlier this month, Tabith Awal discussed the state of domestic football, the challenges of Kazi Salahuddin's era, grassroots development, foreign player dependency, and his vision for the future of Bangladesh football.

Could you start by telling us how your passion for football began?

Football has always been a part of my life. My passion for the game started during my school days, where I played regularly. However, it truly ignited when Mr. Piaru, who worked at Dhanmondi Club at the time, saw me play. He recruited me into the team, which was competing in the 1st Division back then. That's where my playing career began, and my passion for football only grew from there.

Any highlights from your football journey that stand out to you?

One of the biggest highlights was receiving a football scholarship that allowed me to pursue higher studies at George Washington University in the United States. As for memorable matches, I'll never forget playing for Fokirapool Young Men against Sheikh Russel Football Club in 2004. We were underdogs going into the match, but I scored the decisive goal in our 1-0 victory. That moment remains one of my proudest in football.

During Kazi Salahuddin's era, what areas do you think saw a lack of improvement in Bangladesh football?

A major setback was our decline in the FIFA rankings. We missed opportunities to reach the finals of SAFF tournaments, and I believe if we had performed better in those tournaments, our international ranking wouldn't have suffered as much. We need to rise beyond regional recognition and make a mark at a global level. For that, we need new leadership and fresh ideas to take on this challenge, whether it's me or someone else.

What improvements do you think are necessary at the domestic level?

At the grassroots level, football needs to be more active, with continuous tournaments at district and age levels. We also need better developmental coaches for young players. Right now, many of our players aren't technically sound, and that's a direct result of not having the right guidance. Besides coaching, our infrastructure—like playing grounds, proper gear, and medical support for players—needs serious attention.

If you become the next board president, what are your goals for Bangladesh football?

I have several goals. One of the most important is to host more matches outside Dhaka, whether it's the Premier League or national team games. This would help grow the passion for football in areas beyond the capital. I also want to raise the standard of the lower leagues, as I mentioned before. Overall, my aim is to improve football at every level in Bangladesh.

Do you think there's an over-reliance on foreign players in domestic football?

I wouldn't say so. In fact, playing alongside foreign players can help our local players improve. When they face international competition, they need to be able to compete at that level. If our players are good enough, they'll naturally earn their spots in the team, even against foreign players.

What are your thoughts on players like Hamza Chowdhury, who have Bangladeshi roots, joining the national team?

I fully support it. In fact, our current captain, Jamal Bhuiyan, was recruited from Denmark during my tenure as vice president of the BFF. Players like Hamza, with their overseas experience, bring a different level of skill and professionalism to the team. This can only be beneficial for Bangladesh football.

Do you think recruiting players of Bangladeshi origin from abroad is a sustainable approach for the national team?

Absolutely. With so many Bangladeshis living abroad, there's a vast talent pool we can tap into. These players can bring not only their skills but also their experience to help develop local players. I believe Hamza will play a big part in this, and there are many more players out there with Bangladeshi roots who could contribute. If we create the right project, we can encourage them to play for Bangladesh.

You had the chance to be nominated as a counsellor. Why didn't you take that route?

I have my own principles when it comes to football. If I had become a counsellor and later won an election to become the board president, I might have developed a bias toward that club. To avoid that and maintain ethical standards, I decided not to pursue the counsellor route.

