Devastated South Africa reflect on missed opportunity

Sports

Reuters
30 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 07:13 pm

Related News

Devastated South Africa reflect on missed opportunity

Chasing 177 for victory, South Africa needed 30 runs from the final 30 balls with six wickets left and two set batters at the crease, but were restricted to 22 as India showed their experience and bowled with precision to close out the game.

Reuters
30 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 07:13 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

South Africa's agonising seven-run loss to India in Saturday's Twenty20 World Cup final has only fired them up for future success as they reflect on a solid campaign in the tournament, says captain Aiden Markram.

Chasing 177 for victory, South Africa needed 30 runs from the final 30 balls with six wickets left and two set batters at the crease, but were restricted to 22 as India showed their experience and bowled with precision to close out the game.

"It is gut-wrenching. That's really what it is," Markram told reporters. "Each player has been on a different individual journey to get to this final. Ultimately, you become really tight as a group and you want good things to happen to this group because you know they're great people.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"When you get really close like that, especially the nature of how the game went, obviously adds to the emotions. It's one of those things but, we can channel it moving forward."

South Africa had lost seven semifinals combined in 50- and 20-over World Cups over a period of 32 years before they demolished Afghanistan by nine wickets to set up the decider with India at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Markram hoped that this would be the first of more finals to come, in particular when South Africa host the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2027.

"To get to our first final, it's something we can be proud of (but) still, in our eyes, not good enough. You're not satisfied with making a final," he said.

"It will take a bit of time for us to reflect back on all the good things that we've done, but obviously for the time being, it just hurts a lot.

"In hindsight, things will still feel really good about this competition. Just for the time being, it stings a bit, but it's good for it to sting. It gives you that little bit of fire in the belly for the next time that you're here."

 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

South Africa Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Lexus LX570S: Form, function and final farewell

4h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

6h | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

1d | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

49m | Videos
Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

1h | Videos
Popularity of one-day cricket is declining, T20 is increasing

Popularity of one-day cricket is declining, T20 is increasing

2h | Videos
Zelensky plans to end the war

Zelensky plans to end the war

4h | Videos